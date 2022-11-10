Down home shopping events

A series of local shopping opportunities are coming to El Campo as merchants welcome the holiday shopping season.

Small Business Saturday kicks off events Saturday, Nov. 26, followed by the Shop Hop, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29; and the El Campo Christmas Mall on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4 are all sponsored by the El Campo Chamber of Commerce.

