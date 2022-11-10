A series of local shopping opportunities are coming to El Campo as merchants welcome the holiday shopping season.
Small Business Saturday kicks off events Saturday, Nov. 26, followed by the Shop Hop, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29; and the El Campo Christmas Mall on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4 are all sponsored by the El Campo Chamber of Commerce.
They, along with the City Development Corporation of El Campo, City of El Campo and the El Campo Leader-News partner in the Shop LOCAL! movement encouraging residents to spend their dollars in the municipality. By doing so, dollars used to purchase items not only circulate throughout the community in the form of paid wages, sales tax pulled from the sales funds city services and ultimately helps keep tax rates low.
“We are looking forward to a successful Small Business Saturday, and want this year to be amazing for our retailers,” El Campo Chamber of Commerce President Rebecca Munos said.
The chamber will have a shopping card challenge during the event asking customers to visit all participating store.
The Shop Hop gives residents a chance to visit stores normally closed weekdays to those toiling on an standard business day schedule.
Twenty-five stores ranging from gift merchandisers to hair cutters are signed up for the event. As with Small Business Saturday, a shopping card based on purchases allows entry into drawings.
The annual Christmas Mall generally has 100 assorted booths for shopping enjoyment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.