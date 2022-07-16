A murder suspect held in the Wharton County Jail is trying to sue, saying he should collect damages for the pursuit-ending fatal crash that led to his homicide charge.
The problem is Raymond Charles Lights can’t quite determine who exactly he wants to name in the suit filed against Wharton and Fort Bend counties, the City of Fulshear, Wharton and Fort Bend county sheriff’s departments, Wharton County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office and Fulshear police.
An official with the Wharton County District Clerk’s Office where the suit was filed said individuals - not simply institutions - should be named in property damage suits.
Lights is charged with the murder of his girlfriend 51-year-old Julia Moreno of Gonzales who was a passenger in Lights’ 2003 Hyunda Sonata on April 1, 2021 when the wanted man decided to flee from Fulshear police attempting to make a traffic stop. That chase ended when Lights lost control of the vehicle five miles west of East Bernard rolling and striking an embankment. Moreno died of injuries sustained in the crash.
He’s suing for “damages, injuries and death resulting from an accident” because officers chased him.
Lights claims in the suit filed with the Wharton County District Clerk’s Office that the high-speed chase was over a traffic violation.
Fulshear police actually tried to stop Lights when a license plate reader in the community notified officers Lights had violated his parole in an aggravated robbery case.
That July 16, 1993 crime was putting a knife to a woman’s throat and taking her money. Lights received a 95-year prison sentence in Houston’s 178 District Court for the robbery on Jan. 13, 1994. It wasn’t his first violent offense, yet he made parole.
Lights likely knew that he was going back to prison if stopped. Instead he fled, prompting the ultimately deadly high-speed chase.
Officers trying to capture him, Lights claims, were negligent in their “operation or use of a motor driven vehicle.”
He sues for “physical pain and suffering, mental anguish, physical impairment, medical care loss of earning capacity, loss of use of his vehicle and the death of Julia Moreno.”
The suit makes no mention of the fact Lights was wanted for parole violation on a violent crime.
Booked into the Wharton County Jail on April 26, 2021, Lights remains there without bond as of press time on the murder charge and parole violation.
The armed robbery where he faces a parole violation wasn’t Lights’ first encounter with the law. He had been convicted of a Dec. 31, 1986 robbery as well as a Jan 31, 1991 theft and vehicle theft, robbery on Jan. 16, 1987 and misdemeanors in 1986.
Lights had been convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, an April 6, 2020 case as well, and received a five-year prison sentence. In that case, he stood accused of using a knife to threaten his aunt during a domestic dispute on July 6, 2019 in Fort Bend County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.