For the first time in a year, the Louise High School Wind Ensemble and jazz band will perform publicly, marking the occasion with festive tunes at the district’s annual Christmas concert.
“This concert means a lot to our students and their community,” Louise ISD Assistant Band Director Christopher Garcia said. “With the abrupt ending of school last year (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), the band has not performed in a concert setting since the last Christmas concert.”
In previous years, Louise Elementary students participated in the Christmas concert, singing songs and performing on recorders. This year, only the high school bands will play due to COVID-19 safety concerns.
“Seeing for the first time last year how much support there is for the elementary school, I wouldn’t think it feasible to safely have so many people in attendance,” Garcia said. “I also feel that it would be unfair to limit the amount of people who could attend.”
The LHS Wind Ensemble will perform classic holiday pieces like “The Polar Express” and “Sleigh Ride” as well as “Good King Wence-Salsa!” which incorporates Latin rhythms to the traditional Christmas tune, and more. The jazz band will play an arrangement of “Silver Bells” that features funky solos from the various instruments.
The elementary choir and music classes may hold public performances later on in the year, once COVID-19 concerns have decreased.
The performance is indoors, so those attending will be required to wear masks. Families will be asked to sit together and social distance from others, according to Garcia.
“We are ecstatic that we get to give another performance to our community that supports us so much,” Garcia said. “It also shows off a trend back to normalcy as long as everything is safely done the correct way.”
The LHS Wind Ensemble and Jazz Band will play at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10. Performances will be held in the LHS Gym, 408 Second, Louise.
