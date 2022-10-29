The El Campo FFA Agricultural Issues team is bringing home national gold after winning at the FFA National meet Friday.
Team members presented a 15-minute portfolio on the plastic contamination in cotton bales and how agricultural producers are handling it to the assembled judges in Indianapolis and were announced as champions around 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28.
Agricultural issues teams consist of three to seven members who have to present and defend their topics in front of the panel.
“We had eight minutes of questions after 15 minutes. They asked us what cotton contamination is, how much of an issue it is and how you solve it,” El Campo FFA team member Carter Hlavikna said.
Due to how Texas conducts their state FFA competitions, some of the competitors had actually graduated by the time this competition had occurred, but El Campo sent Carter Hlavikna, Brianna Jensen, Emorie Dornak, Sydney Blair and Kolin Cerny to represent the school this year.
El Campo students, representing Texas, placed first over Tennessee, New Mexico and Wyoming, second through fourth respectively. There were 34 teams total that competed representing different states.
Hlavinka and Cerny are enrolled at Texas A&M and Wharton County Junior College as freshmen, respectively; whereas Jensen and Blair are juniors and Dornak is a senior at El Campo High School.
“It’s a great honor and privilege. Not many people get to claim the honor of national Ag Issues Champion, but we’re proud of it. It’s a big achievement and we’re so proud that we got to go”, Hlavinka said.
“Competing at the national level can definitely give you a leg up at these scholarship applications. I’m currently a freshman at Texas A&M and any scholarship money is worth it,” he added.
The team has been practicing almost a year, competing and advancing through its district, area and state competitions before making it to nationals.
