We Are The Champions

Carter Hlavinka, Brianna Jensen, Emorie Dornak, Ag Teacher and Advisor Casey Wilson, Sydney Blair and Kolin Cerny, (l-r) accept the first place National Ag Issues award from the FFA National Convention, Friday.

The El Campo FFA Agricultural Issues team is bringing home national gold after winning at the FFA National meet Friday.

Team members presented a 15-minute portfolio on the plastic contamination in cotton bales and how agricultural producers are handling it to the assembled judges in Indianapolis and were announced as champions around 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28.

