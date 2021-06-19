The current El Campo Post Office structure, located 110 S. Mechanic, was dedicated for service June 16, 1938.
Over the next six months, I will give a brief history of mail service in El Campo taken from documents, photos, journals and more found in the basement of the current post office plus insight into how a post office operates.
Mail service is taken for granted to send letters, Christmas cards, gifts, payments for bills owed and more. The United States has the largest postal system in the world – delivering 47 percent of all mail worldwide.
In 1890, Christian Bruns made applied for a post office in El Campo, rather than Prairie Switch the town’s original rail-designated stop name.
The New York, Texas & Mexican Railroad stops for mail and passenger service did not include Prairie Switch, only crop and cattle car service. The nearest post office was in Pierce where Bruns mailed the application.
The U.S. government required at least 100 people to reside in a community to qualify for mail service before they would grant postal service, plus the potential of 250 more patrons in surrounding territory (The operation cost could not exceed profit to stay open).
On March 17, 1890, Fourth Class postal service was approved and Bruns appointed the first postmaster for El Campo.
He chose not to serve and was replaced with Eckhard Bauch on Aug. 26, 1890.
Bruns must have regretted his earlier decision as the years later he was reappointed postmaster with departure of August Natho who served only one year.
Fewer families settled West Wharton County than east of Colorado River. The west side’s black land was more suited for ranching and growing hay; east side’s rich Caney soil for cotton and sugar cane farming.
With construction of a rail line from Richmond to Victoria in 1881, stock pens were built next to the rail line to handle shipment of cattle to market replacing the long trail rides.
In 1892, land speculators began buying land west of the Colorado River in Wharton County and brought down Swedes and Norwegians from the Mid-Western states via rail with pen-in-hand to sell them “paradise conditions.”
In 1894, the Texas Land & Cattle Co. offered 20,000 acres they owned for sale to Danish farmers. This land sold for a low of $2 per acre to a high of $50 per acre depending on improvements and access to water, timber or a road.
Between 1893 and 1895, about 200 people lived in the community of El Campo which had two saloons, three general merchandise businesses, two lumber yards, a blacksmith, greengrocer, bakery, and hardware store.
By 1900, 130 businesses operated, serving the now tripled population with people buying land in the vicinity. The community now included three saloons, eight general merchandise stores, four blacksmiths, three restaurants, two hotels, three cotton gins, four doctors, two drug stores and a bank.
By 1890, the estimated population of El Campo was 856.
In 1896, fire destroys many of the wooden structures located on the north side of the rail track.
El Campo becomes an official “city” receiving its charter June 19, 1905.
By 1906, the first electric/ice/water plant opens eliminating the need for dangerous kerosene lights.
But in 1908, fire burns many of the wooden buildings on the southside of rail track prompting citizens to create the first volunteer fire department and set up a station.
According to the U.S. Census, El Campo’s population in 1910 was 700. By 1920, it had grown to 1,700; and by 1936: 2,034 (no official census was done prior to 1910. The census was based on people living within city limits and only represents 2/5th of postal patrons.)
In 1908, two Star Rural Routes were created to serve Taiton and Danevang. There was no city mail delivery. Instead, the post office had 551 individual mailboxes for rent, or general delivery (where a person could ask for mail at window at no cost.) As the population increased, so did amount of mail.
Leased space acquired within privately-owned buildings was always too small causing the post office location to move several times to larger quarters to acquire more work room and rented boxes space.
The first post office site [Block 1, lots 2,3,4] faced Monseratte Street and the railroad track. Second post office site was on the corner of West First and Mechanic streets (now Greek Brother’s restaurant.)
The post office moved two more times, until March 1936 when Post Master A.L. Lincecum requested a government-owned structure be built for use as a post office in El Campo.
Part II will focus on current post office, personnel, policies.
– The six-part History of the El Campo Post Office is a monthly feature in the El Campo Leader-News written by Wharton County historian Merle R. Hudgins.
