The drive-by shooter or shooters who fired multiple rounds into party-goers two weeks ago on FM 1162 remain unknown as the wounds on the five victims continue to heal.
Despite dozens of interviews and hours of investigation Wharton County Sheriff’s deputies are no closer to making an arrest than they were July 21 when the shooting happened just east of El Campo, according to Sheriff Shannon Srubar.
“We have no changes or updates on the shooting,” he told the El Campo Leader-News.
The problem, he added, was a lack of cooperation by those attending the birthday party, the people who should make the best witnesses to the crime.
That’s why sheriff investigators are hoping someone else was in the vicinity during the early morning hours of Sunday, July 21 or that one of the party goers will come forward.
“We still encourage people that have information to contact the WCSO or Crime Stoppers,” Srubar said.
Two, one man and one teenage boy, were transported to a Houston trauma center following the shooting and three others were treated locally. None suffered life-threatening wounds.
The make and model of the suspect vehicle remain unknown as does the number of shots fired in the 3000 block of FM 1162 around 2:12 a.m. that morning.
At the time, a party for the homeowner’s niece was taking place outside with about 25 people in attendance.
The residence appears to have been targeted for a reason and not a random act of violence, the sheriff said.
Anyone who may have information to contact the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or the WCSO at 979-543-1373 or 979-532-1550. Callers to the Crime Stoppers Tip Line may receive a cash reward if the information they supply leads to an arrest and do not have to give their names.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.