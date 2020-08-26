The state is now reporting 39 deaths from COVID-19 in Wharton County with 1,152 cases since the pandemic began in March.
Numbers coming into the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management aren’t as high with that department listing 28 local fatalities. Whether that’s because it takes time for information to filter down to the county level or difficulties in assigning fatalities to specific addresses, OEM Coordinator Andy Kirkland said he didn’t know.
Of locally-confirmed fatalities in the county, 14 are from the El Campo area, 12 from Wharton and two from Boling.
Wharton County data puts the number of active cases at 736 while state data puts that number at 579.
“We must take preventive actions now to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Kirkland said.
County data puts 394 active cases in El Campo and 236 in Wharton. East Bernard reportedly has 61 active cases, 22 in Boling, eight in Louise, five in Hungerford, four in Danevang, three in Lane city, two in Eagle Lake and one in Pierce.
The largest number of cases locally is seen with people ages 20 to 29 who have 17.5 percent of the cases, followed by 40 to 49 year olds with 16.2 percent of cases. Those under the age of 10 only represent 2.7 percent of cases when data is looked at in 10-year intervals.
The collective case percent for those ages 50 to over 90, however, represents 39.24 percent total cases.
The next free testing date will be Sept. 1 at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic. More information on testing times will be published when made available.
