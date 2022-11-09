One apparent soda lover took his interest too far this Monday, allegedly stealing a Dr. Pepper delivery truck before leading law enforcement on a chase through the El Campo area.
Suspect Mathew Mayo, 36, of 402 Fredrick Williams, Apt. 109, in Cuero first came to Prasek’s Hillje Smokehouse and saw the soon-to-be pilfered vehicle, the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office reports.
“A Dr. Pepper delivery truck was parked in the parking lot. The trailer’s tailgate was open. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not around the vehicle (I am) presuming he/she was inside of the store delivering product. Mayo stole the truck,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said.
After the truck entered the El Campo city limits, it wasn’t hard to follow the stolen goods.
“He drove inside the city limits of El Campo where he lost soda products on Palacios Street due to the fact, the tailgate of the 18-wheeler was open,” Srubar said.
It was at this point that El Campo Police Department attempted contact with the driver.
“Sgt. (Arthur) Debo was checking on a driver that appeared to be having some mechanical issues. The vehicle sped off as Sgt. Debo attempted to make contact. Sgt. Debo received information that the vehicle had just been stolen from Prasek’s,” ECPD Assistant Chief Jennifer Mican said.
The Wharton County Sheriff’s Department and Texas Department of Public Safety joined in on the 15-minute chase.
“It appeared the driver of the vehicle left the roadway into a field in order to avoid spike strips,” Mican said.
The truck came to a stop as the driver turned into a freshly-plowed and wet field and got stuck in the mud in a plowed field on FM 3086 and FM 441.
No one was injured and no vehicles involved suffered damages in the pursuit, as reported by the sheriff’s office.
Mayo was arrested on charges of evading arrest with a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to identify - fugitive, criminal mischief less than $750 in value; a Travis County warrant for family violence with a previous conviction, a Gonzales County warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle and Hays County warrants for evading arrest with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Held in the Wharton County Jail, he had not been magistrated as of press time Tuesday.
