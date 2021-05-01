It’s Election Day for registered voters in the City of El Campo and El Campo school district with four contested issues on the ballot.
Polls are open today through 7 p.m. at:
• The Mayor’s Room of the El Campo branch library, 200 W. Church,
• Wharton County Annex D, Classroom 116, 315 E. Milam in Wharton, or
• The East Bernard branch Library, 746 Clubside.
On the ballot:
City of El Campo
• District 1 incumbent Councilwoman Anisa Longoria Vasquez is unopposed.
• District 2 incumbent Councilwoman Gloria Harris faces challengers Blanca E. Petty and Thomas Coblentz.
• District 3 incumbent David Hodges runs against challengers Lance Lurker and Anthony R. Garcia.
• District 4 incumbent John Hancock Jr. vies to keep his seat over challenger Russell Hrncir.
El Campo ISD
• Position 1 incumbent Greg Anderson faces challenger Kathy Meek Smith.
• Position 2 incomer Rich DuBroc takes the seat uncontested.
• Position 3 incumbent David Vallejo is unopposed.
• Position 4 incumbent James Russell is unopposed.
Throughout the county, 1,253 ballots were cast during early voting. Of those, 553 were cast in El Campo, 500 in Wharton and 200 at the East Bernard poll site.
Wharton has its own city and school district races while East Bernard residents are voting for Aldermen.
