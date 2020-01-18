Although the El Campo ISD school board has yet to set district goals for the year, student academic improvement will likely remain a priority, officials say.
“The district’s focus is increasing the number of students scoring at or above the meets (state testing standards) level,” Waters said.
The district improved their Texas Education Agency academic overview rating, which increased from a C to a B on an A through F scale, since last year. Some scores were lower, however, such as the D rating received by El Campo Middle School.
“We do not want to minimize our focus on student growth where we scored a D,” Waters said. “Academic growth will continue to be a focus, and we can and will improve in this area.”
Superintendent Kelly Waters was evaluated by the ECISD school board in a closed meeting Tuesday evening on how well she fulfilled district goals, including academic improvement, in 2019.
Waters is currently under contract with ECISD until June 30, 2022 with an annual salary of $147,805. She has served as ECISD’s superintendent since 2015.
“No action or discussion was taken on my current contract,” Waters said.
The board will set the district’s goals for 2020 at a regular monthly meeting in February or March.
Superintendent Garth Oliver will be evaluated by LISD’s school board at Monday’s school board meeting. See related story for more information.
