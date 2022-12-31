After a more frigid winter break than usual, Wharton County students are coming back to classes as the tardy bells start ringing again.
El Campo’s students are returning to campuses Wednesday, Jan 4, missing the first Monday in 2023 for a teacher work day.
ECISD children get two four day weeks after returning to classes, thanks to a teacher work day the following week, Friday Jan. 13.
Following in close alignment, St. Philip Catholic School students start on Jan. 3, but miss out on the Friday the 13th day off, in exchange for a day off the following Monday.
Louise ISD follows lockstep with St. Phillip other schools, starting Tuesday Jan 3. after a teacher work day the previous Monday.
Spring break runs from March 13-17 for all three schools.
The after school program run by the Boys & Girls Club’s for the spring semester begins Jan. 4 and runs until May 19.
This semester’s fees are $123 with registration slots still open, for more information call 543-8320.
