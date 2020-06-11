A former Iowa school superintendent will be El Campo ISD’s district chief, selected as the final candidate Wednesday.
Robert Callaghan was chosen as the superintendent finalist by the ECISD school board after they conducted in-person interviews with four other candidates this week.
Callaghan has 11 years of superintendent experience. He started as district chief for Rogers Independent School District in Texas in 2009 before moving to Newton Community School District in Iowa in 2013. He was previously a teacher and coach before eventually serving as an assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent.
Callaghan is a native Iowan, according to the Newton Daily News, but went to school in Texas. He has degrees from Pan American University, the University of Houston and West Texas A&M University.
The board plans to hire Callaghan in about three weeks, since Texas law requires school boards to wait 21 days before officially hiring a lone finalist as superintendent. Callaghan’s contract with NCSD expires June 30.
Outgoing superintendent Kelly Waters resigned May 4 and will serve in the position until June 30, when her contract is set to expire.
Look to Saturday’s edition of the Leader-News for the full story.
