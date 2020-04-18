At least 10 people in Wharton County have recovered from their COVID-19 infection and no one has died as a result of the virus sweeping the world.
Wharton County’s COVID-19 infection count only increased by three throughout the week and stood at 32 as of presstime Friday.
“I think that’s incredible,” Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath said, adding officials were concerned there may be a spike after news of an El Campo H-E-B employee contracting the virus. Forty-one tests were conducted as a result, but thus far infection rates have remained low.
“I think there are more cases that are not showing or not yet tested, but I also think social distancing is working,” Spenrath said.
While recovery rates are heartening, officials are warning the public to continue their social distancing efforts, to stay home unless absolutely necessary and to wash their hands often.
“We’ve done a good job, but we definitely can’t quit,” Spenrath said.
The county will use the president’s plan for return to work coupled with the governor’s input to make decisions on how to reopen businesses and when.
“We’ve got to get businesses open, but we can’t rush back,” Spenrath said.
Masks remain highly encouraged although neither the city nor the county has enacted any requirements set in larger metros like San Antonio.
All counties surrounding Wharton County have cases of the virus. Fort Bend County, with its much larger population, reports 627 cases with 15 deaths.
Brazoria County has 272 cases with three deaths while Matagorda County reports 50 cases with three deaths.
There are four cases in Jackson County, four in Lavaca County, seven in Colorado County and 12 in Austin County. Like Wharton County, none of these report any COVID-related fatalities.
