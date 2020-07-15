Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
July Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Kern Blake Aber, 34, of 918 Redman in Corpus Christi for two counts of aggravated robbery and a single count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on March 10. He stands accused of using a handgun to threaten and possibly strike two people while stealing a car from them.
• Robert Leonard Azure, 40, of 5867 Greencraig in Houston for possession of a controlled substance on April 23. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of methamphetamines.
• Ramon Deon Bailey, 42, of 402 Ave. G in Van Vleck for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence on Aug. 6, 2019. He allegedly had less than a gram of crack cocaine and attempted to swallow it in an effort to impair a police investigation. Bailey has a prior felony conviction on Aug. 26, 1999 in Fort Bend County for sexual assault.
• Eric Enoc Balderas, 21, of 905 Franklin in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on April 30. He allegedly had more than a gram of THC oil, the active ingredient in marijuana.
• Melissa Esmerelda Banda, 23, of 601 S. Washington in El Campo for theft on Jan. 25. She allegedly stole a wedding ring valued in excess of $2,500.
• Rhonda Denise Bricker, 43, of 11457 CR 160 in Boling for possession of a controlled substance on March 30. She allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Cory Carbajal, 41, of 609 N. Washington in El Campo for evading arrest with a vehicle and two counts of driving while intoxicated third or more offense on May 17 and 18. While driving drunk, he allegedly fled from an El Campo officer on May 17. He then stands accused of driving drunk on May 18. Carbajal has two prior misdemeanor DWI convictions, both in Brazoria County. In Wharton County, he was convicted of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on May 4, 2011.
• Jason Glenn Carter, 49, of 1111 Ave. D in Sweeny for possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a vehicle on June 1. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of methamphetamine and fled from police.
Carter has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on July 27, 2004 in Brown County, credit card abuse on Jan. 30, 2008 in Galveston, credit card abuse on Sept. 16, 2015 and identity theft on April 11, 2016, both in Brazoria County; and possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm, both on May 24, 2018 in Matagorda County.
• Jerry Anthony Castillo, 47, of 4150 Kendleton in Bryan for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on June 1.
Castillo has two prior misdemeanor DWI convictions in Fort Bend County as well as a felony DWI conviction on Jan. 29, 2015 in Brazos County.
• Gilbert Ray Cavazos, 33, of 621 S. Daughty in Rockport for two counts of aggravated robbery and a single count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on March 10. He stands accused of using handgun to threaten and possibly strike two people while stealing a car from them. Cavazos has a prior felony conviction for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Oct. 21, 2004, possession of marijuana on Feb. 26, 2009, theft of a firearm and burglary of a vehicle on June 29, 2011 in Brazoria County, theft on Dec. 19, 2013 in Galveston County and theft on April 7, 2014 in Brazoria County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.