Two months after allegedly firing shots at several people on Monseratte Street, a Wharton teenager faces multiple felony charges.
Jakob Tyler Gentry, 18, of 1411 E. Boling was booked into the Wharton County Jail at 12:50 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13 on warrants for three counts each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct discharging a firearm as well as a warrant for endangering a child.
Police believe Gentry is responsible for firing four shots in the 800 block of Marionette.
City Arrests
Property
Matthew Ray Guevara, 17, of 104 Ave. E was arrested at 11:32 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12 on warrants for two counts of burglary of a motor vehicle and a single count of unauthorized use of a vehicle. He stands accused of breaking into a vehicle in the 3310 block of Myatt on May 5. Processed, Guevara was sent to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
Vandals broke a $200 window on a home in the 600 block of Lundy sometime between 7:40 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 500 block of West Monseratte around 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 11. A driver’s side mirror was struck. Damage is estimated at $200.
Another hit-and-run was reported in the 100 block of North Wharton around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11. An unknown person hit a railroad crossing guard causing an estimated $350 damage.
Vandals targeted a home in the 400 block of East Correll around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, breaking a $150 window.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating the report made of a threat issued in the 200 block of Ripple around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Family violence was reported in the 100 block of Delbur on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
A disturbance in the 1700 block of South Mechanic, ended around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12 with the threat of a handgun. “A lone female in a vehicle had a confrontation with another vehicle occupied by four males on North Mechanic. The female claims the driver of the other vehicle displayed a small handgun and pointed it at her,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said, adding no shots were fired. Police were able to track down the vehicle and are investigating the report.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Jose Cruz Castillo Jr., 57, of 1204 Jones in Highlands was arrested at 11:58 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released the next day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.