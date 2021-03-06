Nestled on the south side of US 59, a small El Campo restaurant turns hungry passersby into customers with the enticing smells of southern fried classics, simmering stews and more.
Ben Charles Davis, owner of Uncle Charlie’s Home Cooking, has made selling “down home cooking” his focus during the last three months. The restaurant inhabits 1414 Palacios, and Davis and his employees have been serving customers from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, except for Mondays, since the location’s official opening on Dec. 1.
Uncle Charlie’s is the fruition of a goal years in the making for Davis.
“Opening a restaurant has always been a dream of mine,” Davis said. “I was a young boy helping my mother cook in her in-house daycare center that was located in our home. I believe that’s where my love for cooking began.”
Davis held a soft opening in late November for a limited number of people to sample the restaurant’s food. Fried catfish and beef chili are lunch specials on the menu, which also offers staples like burgers and chicken fried steak.
Davis was born in Rosenberg and grew up about 25 miles away in nearby Kendleton. He became familiar with El Campo while working for an oil and gas company testing pipelines, and when he was ready to open his restaurant, he felt drawn to this area.
“I think El Campo has the best restaurants south of Houston,” Davis said.
During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, most businesses have had to adjust their standard operations to follow state mandates and to keep customers and employees safe. Opening during the COVID-19 pandemic presented a unique set of challenges for Davis and his employees.
“By opening a restaurant during this pandemic, I knew it would be a rough hill to climb,” Davis said.
Like many El Campo restaurants operating during the pandemic, Davis’ location serves customers using a combination of curbside pickup, drive through service and sit down dining. Most of his customers opt to bypass in person dining, Davis said.
“Having a drive up window and curbside pickup helps a lot for the customers that don’t want to interact with people dining inside,” he said.
Restaurants are currently allowed to operate at 75 percent capacity for dine in service, but will switch to full capacity on March 10, according to state mandates.
Monday marked three months since the location officially opened. During that time, Davis has seen a lot of local support for his business, Davis said.
“It has been a very great experience and challenging opening a business in El Campo,” he said.
