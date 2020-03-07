Texas gas prices have fallen 3.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.12/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 13,114 stations.
Gas prices in Texas are 1.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 5.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $1.87/g today while the most expensive is $3.19/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.41/g today. The national average is down 4.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 1.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“As the spread of the coronavirus induces panic on markets, oil prices have been walloped and motorists should avoid filling up as the plummet in oil prices starts showing up at their local gas station in the days ahead,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Nearly every village, town and city in every state will see gas prices dropping.”
