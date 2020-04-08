During the global Coronavirus pandemic, the safest thing for people to do is to stay home, but for victims of domestic violence, home can be a dangerous place.
Increased numbers of domestic violence crimes have been reported across the world and across Texas in recent months. Many officials contribute the increase to self-quarantining for the Coronavirus. Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said Wharton County has not, so far.
“I would consider March, when all of this has started ... has kind of been fairly averaged out,” he said.
Organizations working with victims of domestic abuse have not seen increased reports in Wharton County. This does not necessarily mean abuse isn’t occurring, Executive Director for the Crisis Center Kelly Wright-Nelson said.
“Generally victims reach out to us on our hotline when the abuser is gone,” she said. “We haven’t seen the increase in calls. We right now are attributing that to the victim not having an opportunity to seek help at this time.”
During the last six months, Wharton County law enforcement – WCSO and the El Campo and Wharton police departments – arrested an average of about 10 individuals per month for family violence. March arrests hit the six month average exactly at 10.
Montgomery County officials reported a 35 percent rise in domestic violence in the last few months compared to the same time in 2019. Officials for Harris, Travis and Tarrant counties, to name a few, also reported increased domestic abuse calls.
While many Texas counties are under stay-home or shelter-in-place orders, Wharton County is currently not.
More time spent in close proximity “coupled with financial stress is going to be a huge attributor to domestic violence,” Wright-Nelson said.
While schools and daycares remain closed because of Coronavirus, children are especially vulnerable to domestic abuse, Wright-Nelson said. She expects a drastic increase in reports once schools resume.
“Teachers, counselors (and) daycare workers are the people that notice signs and symptoms of abuse (in children) and report it,” she said.
Montgomery and Harris County law enforcement expect even more domestic violence calls in the near future for their area. Srubar did not know if Wharton County would see more calls in the upcoming weeks.
“We hope we don’t see an increase,” Srubar said. “Wharton County is better than that. We’re going to get through this ordeal and we’re going to get along and get through this the best we can.”
The Crisis Center is still accepting shelter residents over the phone. The organization is open to women and children, and has a separate location for male victims to stay.
Wright-Nelson encouraged locals to stay vigilant as they self-quarantine, especially for domestic abuse cases involving children.
“I would recommend over reporting versus saying, ‘well, it might not be happening,’” she said.
Crime tips can be reported to the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office at 979-532-1550 or to West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477.
Help for domestic abuse victims is available through the Crisis Center’s 24/7 hotline at 1-800-451-9235 or through the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services’ call center at 1-800-252-5400.
