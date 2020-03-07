Shelves at local grocery stores have large gaps where assorted cleansers, bottled water and medical products once sat, but, so far, no local warnings have been issued in regard to the Coronavirus.
A possible case, however, has been discovered in Fort Bend County with Houston media reporting the man had recently returned from an Egypt trip.
State health officials continue to urge residents to practice safety measures like handwashing, avoiding crowds and staying home if you believe you are sick.
Those who may feel ill are asked to avoid emergency rooms unless they believe the situation is critical. If not, see your regular doctor.
