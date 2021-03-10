Government facilities are opened at 100 percent capacity beginning today, but Wharton County will continue to recommend that residents follow social distancing and mask wearing guidelines inside its buildings while the COVID-19 disaster declaration continues.
Acting on Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent GA-34 Executive Order, which went into effect today, March 10, County Judge Phillip Spenrath said during Commissioners Court Monday there is no mechanism to enforce masks and social distancing.
But commissioners agreed safety guidelines should not change.
“I think we need to continue what we have been doing,” Precinct 1 Commissioner Richard Zahn said. Other commissioners agreed.
“We need to continue to practice the recommendations that have been shared the past few months, and that is wear a mask, wash your hands, and practice good hygiene,” Spenrath said. “Social distancing of six feet would certainly be a recommendation.”
Each county department would have to determine what to do if a person does not abide by the county’s recommendation, but enforcement is not an option anymore.
Elected officials also said while Gov. Abbott continues to renew a disaster declaration, virtual meetings could continue in keeping with provisions to the Open Meetings Act made during the pandemic last year. Gatherings are allowed of 10 or more people.
“The only remaining local authority that a judge or a mayor would have is to limit occupancy to 50 percent if our hospitalization rate exceeds 15 percent again,” Spenrath said. “Everything is pretty much off the board for something a judge or mayor can do.”
As of Monday, the hospitalization rate was 9.64 percent for Trauma Service Area Q, which includes Wharton, Fort Bend and Harris counties.
DSHS totals
COVID-19 totals from last Friday were provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).
There are 107 deaths in Wharton County and 85 active cases.
There are 3,781 confirmed cases, and 3,636 recoveries.
At the Wharton City Council meeting, OEM Coordinator Stephen Johnson said there are less people being administered free COVID-19 tests.
He said 108 people came to be tested at the Wharton Civic Center two weeks ago.
