Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
July Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Richard Reyes Jr., 36, of 3601 Topeka in Corpus Christi for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver on April 23. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of methamphetamines with the intent to sell.
Reyes has a prior felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 16, 2004 in Nueces County.
• Daniel Christopher Rodriguez III, 19, of 810 CR 257 in Eagle Lake for aggravated sexual assault of a child on April 15.
In a separate action, the grand jury indicted Rodriguez for robbery and kidnapping on June 5.
• Robert Jesse Rodriguez, 30, of 810 Empire in El Campo for injury to an elderly person on May 13. He allegedly punched an elderly man.
• Uriah Sedillo, 22, of 303 Walnut in Wharton for family violence on March 21. He allegedly struck a man.
This indictment requests enhanced punishment because this crime took place during the COVID-19 pandemic and the disaster declaration time period related to it.
• Edward Shorter, 36, of 15338 FM 102 in Wharton for burglary of a habitation and assault of a public servant on May 31. He allegedly broke into a home with the intent to harm a man and then struggled with the Wharton County Sheriff’s deputy who tried to arrest him. During the struggle, the deputy was injured.
• Elsie Shorter, 59, of 15538 FM 102 in Bonus for hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon on May 31. She allegedly tried to hide a man wanted for burglary of a habitation.
• Robert Gordan Steiner, 52, of 10 Coromal Way in Sugar Land for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on May 27.
• Henry Donell Stephens, 55, of 2006 Locust, No. 28, in Texana, Ark., for family violence on May 11. He allegedly pushed a woman to the ground.
Stephens has a history of family violence as well as felony convictions for theft on Aug. 10, 1990 in Fort Bend County and habitual failure to appear on Oct. 20, 2000 in Brazoria County.
• Charles Lee Stovall Jr., 40, of 223 Summit in Eagle Lake for hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon on May 31. He allegedly hid a man wanted for home burglary.
• Jesus Jose Torres, 44, of 2013 13th in Bay City for retaliation on April 20. He allegedly threatened to stab a Wharton County Sheriff’s deputy.
Torres has a prior felony conviction for burglary of a building on April 24, 2005 in Matagorda County.
• Alexis Hope Vick, 21, of 306 Neal in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 10. She allegedly had less than a gram of Ecstasy.
• Robert Wayne Waddy, 55, of 9831 Iago in Boling for tampering with evidence and theft on May 30. He allegedly tried to throw away drug paraphernalia to impair an investigation on the same day he stands accused of stealing a tire.
Waddy has two prior felony theft convictions – on May 14, 2019 and May 17, 2011, both in Wharton County. He also has two felony burglary of a building convictions on July 8, 1998 in Galveston County and Sept. 14, 2001 in Wharton County; a robbery conviction on Sept. 14, 2001, and theft on Oct. 3, 2012, both in Wharton County.
This indictment requests enhanced punishment because this crime took place during the COVID-19 pandemic and the disaster declaration time period related to it.
• Ryan David Welsh, 35, of 406 Becky in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 10, 2019. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamines.
• Malik Dazee Rayvon Young, 24, of 3307 Mayfair in Victoria for money laundering on Feb. 3. He allegedly had more than $2,500 in cash related to the possession of marijuana.
• Shan The Ho, 31, of 105 W. Sixth in El Campo for burglary of a vehicle with two or more previous convictions on May 9.
Ho has two prior vehicle burglary convictions, both in Harris County.
• Aaron Munoz-Pena, 27, of 916 Roberts in El Campo for sexual assault of a child on Feb. 2.
Superseding Indictment
A superseding indictment is one that adds to or corrects information in a previously issued indictment. The issuance was for:
• John Thomas Matejcik, 48, of 315 E. San Bernard in Brazoria for theft and engaging in organized criminal activity on Jan. 9.
He allegedly stole a vehicle and worked with others to transport it.
