A struggling economy hurts everyone, charities included, and a six-figure income loss for CASA puts the squeeze on the organization.
Gulf Coast Court Appointed Special Advocates, CASA, is a non-profit advocacy group representing the interests of abused or neglected children after they’ve been removed from their homes.
The group currently represents 117 children in Wharton, Brazoria and Matagorda counties via 46 advocate volunteers, according to Executive Director Michael Hebert.
CASA normally hosts a fundraising Casino Night, but this year’s set for Aug. 4 was canceled three days prior.
“This was going to be our sixth Casino Night. We had to cancel 2020, go virtual in 2021 and this was our first year back, but it just didn’t work out. Unfortunately we had very low participation. We understand that our agricultural area has been impacted by the state of the economy, people aren’t doing well,” Hebert said.
Like most non-profits, CASA depends on donations and fundraising, with donations making up 30 percent of their annual operating budget.
“(Casino Night) brings in nearly $100,000 every year. We’re having to make tough decisions moving forward. We do receive federal funding and crime victim compensation funds. We received notice that our funding for 2023 is being cut. We know that crime victim compensation funds will be cut and thats another $20k. There are no plans to cut staff,” Hebert said.
Those two blows alone take around $120,000 from the group’s annual budgeted income.
When the economy isn’t doing well, charities suffer as donations tend to drop off. A notable example was in 2008 where charitable donations in America decreased by 7 percent, the highest decrease in giving since the 1960s, as reported by the University of Stanford.
Any cost-saving measures proposed would target non-advocacy sources to ensure there’s still funding to direct towards children.
“It will effect our entire budget, even the little things add up. (These cuts will come from) direct operating funds: rent, lease spaces, utilities, telephone and Internet. Anything I can do to save the staff is the right way to go,” Hebert said, adding “We’re always looking for volunteers and donations, we want to make sure kids have the help they need.”
Donations can be made to Gulf Coast CASA at https://casa-mw.org/donate/ or mailed to Gulf Coast CASA of Brazoria, Matagorda and Wharton counties, P.O. Box 751, Angleton, 77515 and checks should be payable to Gulf Coast CASA.
