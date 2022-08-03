Playing The Hand You’re Dealt

CASA’s Casino Night fundraiser had to cancel this year, citing low participation as the local economy struggles. The event brings in at least $95,000 for the organization, annually. Another fundraiser might be in the works, says Director Michael Hebert.

A struggling economy hurts everyone, charities included, and a six-figure income loss for CASA puts the squeeze on the organization.

Gulf Coast Court Appointed Special Advocates, CASA, is a non-profit advocacy group representing the interests of abused or neglected children after they’ve been removed from their homes.

