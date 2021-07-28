A local mentorship group aims to teach young men the power of hard work and community service one freshly mowed lawn, mealtime discussion and bowling game at a time.
Men Motivating Men, or M3, is made up of local adults and teenage community members. M3 gets together about once a month to have fun, but also for the older members to provide mentorship for the younger members. It is a non-profit organization, according to M3 President Curtis Lemons, supported by community donations.
M3 was developed out of a conversation Lemons had with some of his friends back in October 2020. The group felt passionately about local issues and wanted to find a way to help guide El Campo boys to make good decisions.
“We just were like, how could we, as men in our community, have an effect on some of these young men that are going through some of these issues?” M3 Director Greg Anderson said.
Since its inception, the group has hosted bowling events, restaurant meet-ups, and this past weekend, their first community service event. To help locals fighting high grass in their yards, a group of about 10 M3 members, a mix of adults and teens, got to work mowing lawns.
Even Texas’ summer sun couldn’t stop the group, and at the end of the day, six lawns were trimmed. The group then went to a local restaurant afterward to enjoy a nice meal in the cool air conditioning.
“It was … basically just getting kids out doing community service,” Anderson said. “Service before self. Even though it was hot, they did it, and they loved it.”
Providing the younger members with information about college, trade school and military careers is another key focus of the group, Lemons said.
“With … everything that’s going on in today’s society, single parent homes, the introduction of the internet, that big wealth of knowledge, is that our kids (are) losing the values that we used to have back in the day,” Lemons said. “You’re losing the ‘hard work pays’ off mentality.”
The group was formed by male adults, so they decided to start their mentorship with male teens, since their experiences would translate more directly, Lemons said. But the group plans to welcome female members too.
Group leaders hope to find a permanent home for M3, giving young locals a safe space to spend time. Learning about community service and work ethic would be on the docket too.
“My vision is to one day do almost something like the Boys and Girls Club,” Lemons said. “I want a building, a facility.”
The group plans to focus on back to school at their upcoming events with the start of school coming up in mid August. M3 will also hand out backpacks at the annual Back to School Bash fundraiser hosted by local non-profit Movement of Faith.
Big plans are in the works for M3, as the group continues to find ways to impact local students. The community’s support has made having the group possible, Anderson said.
“This year, we’re going to offer a scholarship,” he said.
M3 leaders are Lemons, Anderson, Vice President Desean Wortham, Treasurer Cedric Jones and directors Gary Miller and Denard Miller.
To learn more about M3, visit Www.facebook.com/Men-Motivating-Men-100874522068242.
