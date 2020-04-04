With a bleak economic outlook on the horizon, city officials are already planning how to respond and what will be the overall effect on El Campo.
“We are not sounding alarms,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said Thursday, but added it was prudent to monitor finances more closely as government-ordered stay home restrictions prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic close many business doors and reduce buying in others.
“It is very likely we will have to make some adjustments,” she said. “We will model conservatively and we will also model worst case.”
The City of El Campo is currently in a strong financial position with more than 30 percent of operating expense in fund balance savings. Of that, $500,000 was added last year.
However, sales tax rebates this year were already indicating a slight economic slowdown. The $342,115 check the city received from the state comptrollers office in March was down 5.8 percent from the same time last year.
Of the 8.5 percent sales tax charged on most items, 1.5 percent is rebated to the city two months after the purchases are made.
For the calendar year, El Campo sales tax is currently down 5.73 percent despite the Christmas shopping rush.
It’s going to get worse.
“We won’t see a COVID effect until May,” Sladek said. “We (myself and Finance Director Brittni Nanson) are actively reviewing our financials to prepare for anticipated losses in revenues.
“Unfortunately at this time, we cannot begin to predict what the forecast will look like in the coming months.”
The city is already starting to put some anticipated purchases on hold.
“(Sales tax is) the thing that drives us. If we have less sales tax, less property tax (it will affect operations),” Mayor Collins said during the last council session.
The April sales tax return, due to be released within the next 10 days, isn’t going to be much of a forecasting tool as it reflects purchases made in February.
The El Campo economy had shown gains 29 of the last 36 months, ending the 2019 calendar year up 10.11 percent. In 2018, El Campo sales tax rebates were up about 9 percent in comparison to 11 percent in 2017.
Other Wharton County Reports
Wharton County’s economy marked a 9.43 percent decline on the March check sent out by the comptroller’s office and is down 4.44 percent for the calendar year.
The county finished 2019 up just .61 percent more than in 2018, the second year of an almost stagnant economy. For 2018, county sales taxes were up .43 percent. The county finished 2017 up 11.6 percent from 2016.
The city of Wharton plunged 10.75 percent in March, but remained almost level for the calendar year, down just 0.29 percent.
In 2018, the city’s rebates were up 6.38 percent. In 2017, Wharton dropped 4.8 percent.
East Bernard’s check leaped 30.85 percent in March, possibly as a result of a state adjustment. So far this year, East Bernard’s sales tax rebates are up 18.44 percent for the calendar year.
The city recorded a 13.55 percent jump in 2019. That city’s rebates were up 20.9 percent in 2018.
