Louise ISD has hired a social and emotional counselor for the new school year as students return to face-to-face learning.
In July, the district hired Herman Mauch III to join District Counselor Traci Harvey in providing services to children and staff.
“Having a social and emotional counselor in our district will ensure we are on the right track to help these kids get through this school year and beyond,” Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver said. “The simple fact is that kids these days need help dealing with their drama on top of the stress of school.”
Before the hire, the district had one counselor covering 500 students across three campuses.
“It’s normal for schools to have one counselor per 500 students, but having one person cover all three buildings was a heavy lift for us,” Oliver said. “Thanks to the COVID relief funds we received, we can hire a new counselor, and we plan to employ two counselors moving forward.”
In 2020 and 2021, Congress passed three stimulus bills that provided more than $190 billion to the Elementary and Secondary Emergency Education Relief Fund (ESSER).
Louise ISD used part of ESSER III (the American Rescue Plan) to cover the position. The ARP focuses on school districts reopening, operating safely and addressing COVID’s impact on students.
Mauch was born and raised in the area and taught for more than 17 years in El Campo ISD. His goal is to reach as many students as possible to start the year.
“Everybody experiences things that are going to throw them off, things they are going to need help to get over,” Mauch said. “I am going to be rotating classrooms from PreK to 12th teaching students different social and emotional skills to help them traverse through any future problems they may have.”
Student success in and outside the classroom is the ultimate goal for Mauch.
“Kids can be successful if they have the tools necessary in the classroom,” Mauch said. “Helping them understand how emotions can play a significant role in affecting their choices will ultimately lead to better decisions in the classroom and at home.”
