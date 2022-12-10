A Rockport man will spend eight years behind prison bars after pleading guilty to an El Campo gunpoint robbery in March 2020.
Although police suspect 35-year-old Gilbert Ray Cavazos of 621 S. Daughty in Rockport of being involved in a multiple-county crime spree, it was his actions in El Campo on the night of March 11, 2020 that brought him before 23rd District Court Judge Ben Hardin.
Cavazos pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery and a single count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Judge Hardin sentenced him to eight years in prison while giving credit for 716 days already served.
With two others, Cavazos showed up at Laura’s Cafe, 1616 S. Mechanic, after closing time and became upset when they were refused service.
The confrontation escalated when an worked armed with a kitchen knife confronted the group. That’s when a gun was drawn.
Cafe employees retreated inside, and the trio punctured a tire on two separate vehicles before making their way to the 300 block of West Correll about a half hour later.
“There these two guys are robbed at gunpoint, beaten and their truck stolen,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said.
Victoria County officers reportedly spotted the stolen El Campo truck later that night.
Cavazos and the other man get away and travel to Refugio County where “a homeowner catches some guys trying to break in. He holds them at gunpoint until police arrive,” Urban said, adding the stolen El Campo vehicle was found a short distance away.
