Gilbert Ray Cavazos

A Rockport man will spend eight years behind prison bars after pleading guilty to an El Campo gunpoint robbery in March 2020.

Although police suspect 35-year-old Gilbert Ray Cavazos of 621 S. Daughty in Rockport of being involved in a multiple-county crime spree, it was his actions in El Campo on the night of March 11, 2020 that brought him before 23rd District Court Judge Ben Hardin.

