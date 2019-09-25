Children ringing Legacy Park’s pond is the hope as the City of El Campo Kidfish returns this Saturday.
Bass, Sun perch, Blue Catfish and Channel Catfish will be in the pond for children ages two to 15 to drop a lure and try to catch.
“Schmidt Farms donates around 5,000 to 6,000 pounds of live catfish ranging from 8 pounds to as large as 30 pounds,” Public Works Director Kevin Thompson said.
The Kidfish, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 28, is a free program giving children a chance to experience fishing with Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens there to offer advice, instruction and other help supported by public works and YK Communications volunteers.
The city has about 75 donated poles with tackle for those who don’t have their own.
Prizes will be given for the biggest fish, the child who catches the most fish and for the youngest fisherman.
Game wardens will also assist children with filleting their catch.
The event has grown in interest from 45 to 50 children the first time it was offered to more than 150 last spring.
“The word has definitely gotten out,” Thompson said. “People are coming from neighboring counties and even further to visit relatives and be part of this event. The family atmosphere and community participation are something people want their kids to be part of.”
Some of the families attending have children who have fished in the past, but many, Thompson said, are “a single parent with kids that haven’t had an opportunity to experience the joys associated with outdoor sportfishing.
“This event is one of the most rewarding things I have done in my 28 years with the city,” he added.
Anyone wanting additional information should contact the Public Works Department during regular business hours at 979-541-5075.
