At the Nov. 17 El Campo ISD board meeting, district leaders addressed an irregularity regarding the swearing in of board member David Vallejo a month prior.
Vallejo was sworn in twice on Oct. 6; once during a public special meeting, and a second time that the public did not see.
The second swearing in was done “to ensure that we were doing things properly,” ECISD Superintendent Bob Callaghan said on Nov. 17.
Vallejo was initially sworn in at the start of the Oct. 6 meeting, and then the board unanimously voted to accept him as a new board member.
“We swore Mr. Vallejo in first,” Callaghan said. “That happened before he was nominated and voted on. Our attorney did not feel that was much more than a technicality.”
Trustees cannot vote on board issues until sworn in, and Vallejo abstained from the vote taken by trustees to accept him in the new position.
Vallejo was sworn into ECISD school board Position 3 after former trustee Rich DuBroc resigned in September. Vallejo’s name was first suggested at the board’s regular meeting on Sept. 22.
“At that meeting, (Board President) James Russell brought forth the name of David Vallejo, who met all of the criteria and gave all of the board members a chance to discuss that,” Callaghan said. “There were no objections at that moment in time.”
The board then planned how to select a new trustee.
“Conversation ensued that we needed to call a special board meeting, that we needed to bring a name to the board, and that once that name was brought forward, it was going to be consensus,” Callaghan added.
Since being sworn in, Vallejo has voted on personnel decisions, the district’s financial accountability rating, district goals for the superintendent and more. He has not been the deciding vote on any split decisions.
He will serve for at least the remainder of DuBroc’s term, which was set for 2022.
“Mr. Vallejo was an exceptional choice by the board,” Callaghan said.
Vallejo was born and raised in El Campo. Two of his children currently attend ECISD schools and another graduated.
