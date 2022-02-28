El Campo Rotary fundraiser coming Thursday

El Campo Rotarians went over checklists Thursday to make sure all bases are covered for their 42nd Annual Spring Fundraiser, one of the largest such events in the city each year.
The fundraiser will be held Thursday, March 3 and will begin with a seafood dinner from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Plates will be served inside the El Campo Civic Center, and a drive-through line will be available as well.
Meal tickets are available from Rotarians, and will be sold inside and in the parking lot.
A menu of fried fish, shrimp étouffée and coleslaw will be prepared by Rotarians for $15 a plate.
Inside the civic center, diners will be treated to complimentary beverages. These free drinks will continue to be served until activities inside conclude. Those activities include a live auction, silent auction and bait bucket ($5) raffle.
Insulated tumblers with a ticket inside, compliments of Duckett, Bouligny and Collins, will be sold for $25 each with the holder of the winning ticket taking home a $1,000 gift card.
A raffle for a chance at $23,000 in prizes – gift cards valued at $20,000, $2,000 and $1,000 - will be drawn at the end of the night.
The live auction this year includes several vacation packages. One is a week-long vacation at a Hilton resort in Orlando, Fla.
Others include a Red River Gorge (New Mexico) for eight, a Texas A&M game-day tailgate for 15, Kentucky Bourbon Trail trip for two and a Nashville Stay and Play (golf) for two. Some include air fare.
Net proceeds support more than a dozen community and Rotary special projects. Major benefactors this year are the Boys & Girls Club and the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church after-school program.
This year’s fundraiser will honor the club’s long-time event auctioneer, the late David Rose, who was one of the first El Campoans to succumb to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.