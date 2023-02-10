Wharton County Commissioners gave its support for the sheriff and the district attorney to seek personnel and equipment grants during its last session.
Sheriff Shannon Srubar wants a $33,000 grant from the Office of the Governor to purchase 22 body-worn cameras (body cams).
He also sought and received approval to spend up to $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase replacement in-car cameras (dash cams), body cams and remodel the dispatch office and install three new consoles.
District Attorney Dawn Allison is seek seeking grants to hire another victim assistance coordinator as well as a prosecutor, investigator and court reporter for domestic violence cases.
Sheriff’s Department
While introducing the agenda item related to the dash cams, County Judge Phillip Spenrath said issues have come up with the brand of cameras the department uses for body and cars.
“Our sheriff’s office has been using the Watchguard (brand) in-car and body cam video system for at least the past six years. Watchguard was recently bought out by Motorola. Since that time, our sheriff’s office has spent at least seven to 10 months struggling with customer service,” Spenrath said.
There are currently six body cams out of service and Motorola will not service them.
There are some non-patrol vehicles in the sheriff’s office without functional cameras. Srubar has investigated other camera suppliers and found one he likes, Coban.
“And they actually have the supplies in stock and have no issue with supplying what we need,” Spenrath said. “The sheriff has investigating and learned that Montgomery County and the Stafford Police Department currently use the Coban system. And it is his understanding that Fort Bend County is looking to possibly move to Coban as well. To be proactive, our sheriff plans to outfit the recently ordered fiscal year 2023 patrol vehicles with Coban.”
Wharton County Auditor Barbara Starling reminded the court that in order to use ARPA funds that they first had to seek bids, which Srubar said he would do.
“I did not want to have to come to court with all this... But I will tell you, it’s an absolute mess ... we have to make sure these guys have video with the body camera and our video operating,” Srubar said. “As you know, for court cases, that’s just we got to have, that kind of thing.”
Commissioners awarded a $43,990 bid using ARPA funds to Russ Bassett Corporation for the remodel of the dispatch office. They also approved a $3,785 bid from Power Associates Inc. to install the new dispatch equipment.
A $3,862 donation from J4 Fencing and Services in El Campo for the reinstallation of a fence around the new sheriff’s office training facility was accepted. The fence had to be moved during construction and the cost to replace it was $3,862. J4 Fencing and Services offered to donate the work.
District attorney seeks staffing grants
The district attorney’s office received approval to apply for two grants which, if awarded, would add more personnel and services.
“Our district attorney, Dawn Allison, is seeking authorization to apply for another round of this VOCA (Victims of Crime Act) grant,” Spenrath said. “You may recall last year our district attorney’s office was awarded the same grant. This year, the DA’s office is planning to use the grant funds to pay for two support positions at an approximate cost of $140,000, which covers salaries and benefits.
“The two positions would be the current victim assistance coordinator, which happens to be funded under a different grant right now, but if awarded next year will be funded under this and then a second victims assistance coordinator position,” he added. No local match is required.
The DA’s office is currently overburdened, Assistant DA Cristine Patty told the court.
If approved, the grant would provide approximately $150,000 of the $213,753 needed to “hire a specialized prosecutor, a specialized investigator, pay for court reporter fees for pretrial hearings and trial settings, and ... possibly a judge to hold a domestic violence court, twice monthly,” Spenrath said.
The remaining funds would be paid by the district attorney’s office utilizing in-kind services and financial contributions.
“Last year when we initially approached the governor’s office with this proposal, they paired it back, so they refused to provide funds that would pay for a judge, for example, even a magistrate judge from a non-elected position,” Patty said. “So we changed our project to include a domestic violence prosecutor, a domestic violence investigator, and then court costs to cover misdemeanor court hearings pertaining to domestic violence or intimate partner violence against women. That includes pretrial hearings and trial court reporter costs.”
All of the requests were approved unanimously by the commissioners court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.