A hotel developer along U.S. 59 will receive up to $200,000 in incentives, city council said last session, depending on how much business it brings to El Campo.
Those dollars will be paid out by the City Development Corporation of El Campo, but only if, and when, assorted projects on the site move forward.
Part of the Marriott chain, the $4.5 million hotel is scheduled to have 68 rooms bringing 15 full-time jobs along with the sales tax dollars courtesy of visitors patronizing restaurants and stores.
The developer plans three other business sites along a short roadway ending at a cul de sac where the hotel will be situated, CDC Executive Director Carolyn Gibson told council.
The plan is to offer up to $50,000 in infrastructure assistance to the hotel itself, paid when its certificate of occupancy is presented. The other three sites would only receive funding upon the land being sold.
“We feel this is worth the investment with three shovel-ready projects,” Gibson said.
Situated on the north side of U.S. 59 between Hwy. 71 and Palacios Street, the 13.59 acre development with Lilly Street to its north.
Council gave its approval last session in a 6-0 vote with then council man Jeff Allgayer not present.
The funding helps pay for work done starting at the developer’s private property line. The city, however, has its own $557,231 project running utility lines from Lily Street to the U.S. 59 frontage road under way.
The new utility lines will run east after connecting with U.S. 59 and are funded via a 50/50 partnership between the city and the City Development Corporation of El Campo, an agreement reached in October of last year.
“Businesses benefiting will be El Campo Refrigeration (a new site under development), Schmidt Implements, a proposed hotel with retail, and the future home of Gene’s Wrecker Service” City Manager Courtney Sladek said in her memo to Council before the November vote was taken. “Additional properties could be serviced by this project as the area is further developed.”
The project received a city variance in April 2019 allowing developers to build a four-story building, about twice as tall as municipal code allows.
The CDC operates on one-quarter cent of the city’s sales tax collections, tasked with economic development. Any expenditure it makes in excess of $25,000 requires city council approval to proceed.
