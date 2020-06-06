No one knew exactly what to expect at this year’s El Campo High School graduation with the coronavirus pandemic dictating how the ceremony could be held. Graduates and attending families sat spaced apart, some wearing protective masks, but the restrictions didn’t stop many of El Campo High School’s treasured graduation traditions.
As “Pomp and Circumstance” played over stadium speakers, all eyes turned to the red-gowned graduates walking into the stadium. Some students also wore excited smiles on their faces while others wiped away tears.
There were concerns that the outdoor ceremony might be ruined by unexpected rain, but the threat was forgotten when 8 p.m. rolled around. The sun shone brightly and a soft breeze occasionally made an appearance throughout the event to cool down any perspiring attendees.
The number three honor graduate, Olivia Ermis, began the ceremony with the US Pledge of Allegiance and then Salutatorian Camryn Jansky welcomed her fellow graduates. In her speech, Jansky reminisced about high school events and gave words of advice to her peers.
“Our time at ECHS was unforgettable,” Janksy said. “It is obvious that all of our time, dedication, stress and hard work has paid off. We have all grown so much throughout the years, and the change will not stop here … don’t let your circumstances of today determine your dreams of tomorrow … bigger and better things are out there for you.”
After congratulating the class of 2020, Board President James Russell recognized the 25 honor graduates who stood one at a time to cheers from the audience.
Valedictorian Ryan Williamson spoke next, describing his mildly catastrophic experience driving a car for the first time and what it was like to endure the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are gathered together as a class for the first time in almost three entire months at the end of a year that took a turn for the worst, almost as abrupt as my driving lesson,” Williamson said. “In a way, quarantine forced us to adapt to an unexpected situation and make the most of it … as we move on from high school, I know we will be stronger and more resilient to any situation that may come our way.”
Diplomas were then certified by Outgoing Superintendent Kelly Waters.
To follow social distancing protocol, a diploma cover was left in each student’s seat ahead of the ceremony. The students then brought the cover on stage with them. Each graduate was then congratulated by Waters and a school board member, without a handshake, and the three posed for a picture standing spaced apart.
Three seniors who passed away before graduating – Lamrian Haynes, James O’Canas Jr. and Johnycia Polk – were honored with empty seats next to their classmates along with moments of applause.
After all the seniors were recognized, Senior Class President Skylar Bartosh then asked them to move their cap tassels from the right side to the left, signifying their graduated status. Caps were not thrown in the air, as is tradition, due to sanitation concerns.
One Ricebird graduation tradition is when friends and family members flood onto the football field to congratulate the seniors. To maintain social distancing practices, however, students practiced a new tradition instead this year of bringing a red rose to their families in the stands.
Reunited with their graduating students, families hugged and cried before singing the El Campo High School Alma Mater together.
Handshakes and close contact between non-related individuals was discouraged by district officials. To prevent large groups congregating after the ceremony, families were excused from the field in smaller numbers at about 9:15 p.m.
Louise High School’s graduation ceremony was held Friday night, after presstime.
