Team roping burst through the gates at the 2023 Wharton County Youth Fair this morning with more rodeo action and a concert tonight.
Fair activities then continue throughout the week before cumulating with the Sale of Excellence and Tejano Day next Saturday.
The competition for junior college cowboys and cowgirls continues at 4 p.m. in the NIRA rodeo.
Neal McCoy, Doug Stone and T.G. Sheppard will perform starting at 8:30 p.m. today at the Midway Pavilion. All ticket holders are welcome to watch the show.
The rabbit show gets under way at 9:15 a.m. in Crescent Hall.
A cowboy church service follows on the Midway stage at 10:30 a.m.
The stick horse races of the Chute & Barrel Rodeo will be held in the Johnson Arena starting at 11 a.m. followed by the CRC Youth Rodeo with actual rodeo events at 1 p.m.
The Wee Folks Pet Show takes to the Midway stage at 1 p.m., the same time Creative Arts and its country store open.
The Ag Mechanics show starts at 1:30 p.m.
Blue Denim will perform from 2 to 6 p.m. in the gym for the official Youth Fair Kick-Off Dance.
Hundreds of fowl will be on display during the poultry competition at 3 p.m.
The horse show opens the fair day Monday at 9 a.m. in the Johnson Area followed by swine at 2 p.m.
The Creative Arts Country Store and viewing of art entries will be 4 to 8 p.m. with the Ag Adventures’ hands on farming displays open from 5 to 8 p.m. The same schedule will run on Tuesday and Wednesday.
A chicken chase for the little ones is set for 6:45 p.m., just before the businessman’s rodeo and at some point that evening a cash scramble for six- and seven-year-old children will be held.
The lamb show opens Tuesday at 10 a.m. followed by commercial heifers at 1 p.m.
The competition for grand champion steer honors starts at 6 p.m. in the Ammann Barn.
At 6:30 p.m. Mutton Bustin’ kicks off events in the Johnson Arena followed by the club challenge activities.
The carnival opens from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday with a two-for-one special and the first night of bull riding gets under way at 7:30 p.m. in the Johnson Arena.
Wednesday is also pre-school and Special Friends day at the fair with hundreds expected to visit in the morning for a carnival preview. It’s also Veterans Day at the fair with free admission for active duty or prior service members with proper identification.
Special Friends Day events start at 9 a.m. including offering those who could not normally participate in fair activities a chance to show an animal and then enjoy activities in the gym.
The goat show starts at 10 a.m. followed by pen of three heifers at 2 p.m.
The Wine Down tent for adult fair visitors opens on the midway at 5 p.m. and the Ag Day banquet where the top farmers in the community will be honored will be held at 6 p.m. in Crescent Hall.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for the little ones. Season passes are $40. Carnival rides are an additional expense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.