City council plans to lower tax rate

Council will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 in City Council chambers, 315 E. Jackson.

The City of El Campo plans to lower its tax rate and approve the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget Thursday.

The proposed 48.419 cents per $100 in taxable property rate, supporting a $24.6 million budget, would, if approved, be the city’s lowest tax rate since 2013. The current rate is 51.41-cent per $100 levy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.