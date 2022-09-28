City council plans to lower tax rate

The City of El Campo plans to lower its tax rate and approve the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget Thursday.
The proposed 48.419 cents per $100 in taxable property rate, supporting a $24.6 million budget, would, if approved, be the city’s lowest tax rate since 2013. The current rate is 51.41-cent per $100 levy.
The proposed 48.419 cent tax covers 30.826 cents per $100 for maintenance and operations and 17.593 cents for debt service which includes the bond for the volunteer fire department’s new aerial ladder truck.
A lowed tax rate is not a guarantee an individual property tax bill will go down, largely as a result of rising property values
Based on $100,000 taxed, the city bill will be $484.19 if the proposed tax is approved, down from $514.10.
Built into the 22-23 FY budget is a 5 percent across-the-board staff pay raise along with a 6 to 8 percent “market adjustment” for new police officers, EMTs and public work crew members.
Council will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 in City Council chambers, 315 E. Jackson.
