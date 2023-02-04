The search is on for an El Campo man in connection with a January homicide in Bay City.
Yashua Verntral Lee Caesar is a suspect along with a pair of already arrested men, Clarence Kimble Small, 17, of Bay city and an unnamed 16 year old for the late-January homicide. Caesar is potentially in El Campo as reported by the Bay City Police Department.
On Tuesday, Jan. 24, a man was found deceased inside a vehicle at 1212 Whitson in Bay City after Bay City ISD police officers were dispatched to the mysterious vehicle on district property.
The Bay City Police Department was called to assist with the investigation. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Jared Aplin of Bay City.
1212 Whitson is also the address of the former Linnie Roberts Elementary School, but no connection to the school or Bay City ISD has been made as of press time. The district still owns the property.
Caesar is still at large, being sought by the Bay City Police Department and other law enforcement agencies.
“Yashua Caesar is a black male and is approximately 5’09” in height and weighs approximately 125 pounds. Caesar is considered armed and dangerous. Caesar could be in the Bay City or El Campo, Texas area. The case is still very active ,” the Bay City Police Department said in a press release.
The two other individuals captured in relation to the homicide are being held by law enforcement. The juvenile was arrested and charged Jan. 25 for murder, aggravated robbery, assault on a peace officer, and tampering/fabricating physical evidence.
Small turned himself in the following day on one charge of murder and aggravated battery and is being held on a $1 million bond.
Caesar’s last known address was listed in Bay City as reported by the Bay City Police Department.
No information on motive has been released as of press time and the BCPD said it would not make additional comment.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the El Campo Police Department at 543-5311 or Bay City Police Department 245-8500.
