Yashua Verntral Lee Caesar

The search is on for an El Campo man in connection with a January homicide in Bay City.

Yashua Verntral Lee Caesar is a suspect along with a pair of already arrested men, Clarence Kimble Small, 17, of Bay city and an unnamed 16 year old for the late-January homicide. Caesar is potentially in El Campo as reported by the Bay City Police Department.

