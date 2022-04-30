A second suspect in the Bruns Street slaying of a crippled elderly El Campo man now faces a capital murder charge.
The Wharton County Jail had actually been holding Joey Angel Gonzales, 22, of 204 Ripple since April 16 when a search warrant was served at his home. There El Campo police had been hunting for evidence linking him to the April 9 robbery where 80-year-old Emil James Korenek Jr. was killed trying to defend his 312 Bruns home.
Officers searching Gonzales’ home discovered marijuana there and he was arrested that day for possession and tampering with evidence.
It wasn’t until Tuesday that investigators decided they had enough evidence to charge him with capital murder.
El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban declined to say what evidence directly linked Gonzales to the crime, adding only that he was confident the two on site that night are now in custody.
Police arrested 18-year-old Francisco Rene Hernandez of 806 August at 2:39 a.m. Saturday, April 16 on a single count of capital murder by terroristic threat or other felony.
Both men remain held in the Wharton County Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond as of press time.
“There could be more arrests in the future,” Urban told the Leader-News Friday.
Two intruders tried to invade Korenek’s St. home of during the pre-dawn hours on Saturday, April 9, police say. There, the wheelchair-bound homeowner met them, firing multiple rounds of shotgun shells loaded with birdshot before succumbing to injuries.
Police thought one of the intruders may have been injured before they fled on foot, unsuccessful in their robbery bid.
Gonzales “had injuries on a finger and his knee, but we can’t say without a doubt that it’s from gunfire,” Urban said. Hernandez did not appear to have been hit by pellets when taken into custody.
Police have not released how Korenek was killed, only that he died by violent means. No murder weapon had been recovered as of press time.
Korenek, who was a landlord who collected cash payments at his home, may have been targeted by the two believing that he had significant amounts of cash there at the time. “He had not been threatened to our knowledge (before the crime),” Urban said. “We’re confident we have the people who committed the crime.”
The investigation continues with officers combing through homes and hunting for data on cellphones. A new system at the police station allows for onsite searches, Urban said, adding Detective Ryan Schaer just completed training on the system. “It’s paid dividends right from the start,” Urban said.
Video camera footage from the area also assisted in establishing a timeline for events that night, although the suspects took efforts to hide their identities.
Korenek was discovered by a renter coming to pay later the same morning. No one reported shots fired the night of the crime or a disturbance in the area.
People with information should contact ECPD Detective Arnold Terrazas at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or on its P3 app. Callers to the Crime Stoppers tip line do not have to give their names to qualify for a cash reward.
