In divided votes, the Louise ISD school board approved Chapter 313 tax abatement agreements with solar companies Hecate Energy Ramsey, LLC and SunChase Power, LLC at Monday night’s meeting.
The board, with Alfred Ochoa Jr. absent, voted 5-1 in favor of approving the agreement with Hecate and 4-2 in favor of the agreement with SunChase. Board member Jay Heard voted against both agreements, and Board Member and Secretary Pro Tem Amanda Cox voted against the agreement with SunChase.
The two companies filed applications with LISD for tax relief on their proposed solar projects earlier this year. The companies’ applications were approved by the Comptroller’s office, a necessary step before an abatement could be considered.
Hecate’s agreement included the commitment to maintain five full-time jobs, after construction of the solar project. Hecate has committed to filling these positions with residents living in LISD. SunChase has committed to hiring two full-time positions after construction. SunChase Power Vice President Will Furgeson said the company will consider filling these positions with individuals living within the district.
The tax limitations requested by both companies is $20 million.
As part of the agreement with Hecate, if any Maintenance and Operations revenue is lost for the district during the project, the applicant is required to pay that amount to the district.
Hecate and SunChase continue the process for tax abatement negotiations with Wharton County.
Representatives for both companies said they were happy with the outcome of the meeting.
“Because we’re having to pay what are called supplemental payments, it basically, as far as we are concerned, keeps more money in the district’s hands rather than it going back to the state for recapture,” Furgeson said.
For Hecate, payments to the district will add up to $23 million over the course of the project, according to Development Director Andrew Boggs.
While supporters of the solar projects were happy, other attendees at Monday’s meeting were not. Before the regular meeting, a hearing was held where several community members voiced their opinions on the matter.
Jenny Nelson, Keith Beal and Karen Middlebrook were among the community speakers. All three opposed the solar projects, citing concerns such as wasting farmland.
“That’s very typical,” Boggs said. “I think you always get a little bit out of both camps, which is healthy discussion that’s really good for the board.”
Boggs and Furgeson both attributed their companies’ interest in LISD territory to favorable transmission situations, among other factors.
“Louise has an abundance of appropriate land for solar, and it also has very robust transmission lines going through the district,” Boggs said.
Hecate could begin construction in the summer of 2020, with operation beginning possibly in 2021. For SunChase, construction is estimated to begin in December 2020, if the company proceeds with their project, and operation could begin in 2021.
“In the grand scheme of things, our particular project...it’s like one quarter of one percent of the land in Wharton County,” Furgeson said. “So it’s a very small portion of the overall land.”
