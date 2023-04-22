El Campo City Manager Courtney Sladek plans on finding a new police chief, fighting blight and working with other governmental entities in Wharton County.
Those goals were announced Thursday, just two days after city council met behind closed doors to conduct a routine annual review of Sladek’s performance.
Council didn’t give any marching orders for the rest of the year, but did vote to boost Sladek’s salary $5,000 per year up to $165,792.
Sladek, formerly the El Campo city finance director, was promoted to the top administrative post May 1, 2019, after 13 years in the finance department.
Under Sladek’s administration, the city has posted its checkbook online, winning recognition for its transparency efforts as well as budget preparation and accounting procedures.
The city has also made a concentrated effort to find non-taxpayer dollars for construction efforts ranging from upgrades to water and sewer lines in the oldest areas of town to widening the Tres Palacios Creek channel and, most recently, roughly $57,000 for automated license plate readers.
“We have nearly $21 million in active grant funds, our annual budget is around $23.3 million,” Sladek said. “We’ve been rather successful at proactively planning for the future and meeting infrastructure needs through grants.”
The grants, she is quick to say, aren’t the result of just her efforts or any one single staffer. It’s a team effort from police sergeants to public works staffers.
“Our staff continues to look long term at projects and has the best interest of the taxpayer at heart,” Sladek said.
Some outcomes are easy to celebrate – millions in American Rescue funds to replace a failing well, for example.
Others like the change in trash service hasn’t been as well received with citizens balking at bundling requirements and limited bulk pickup options.
“The city has worked hard to help our citizens when the transition was made for trash service, eating the cost for bulk pick up that wasn’t provided by the outgoing trash company, providing (and still providing) assistance to our seniors for brush pickup,” Sladek said.
Budget season will start in the summer and, while the goal is to keep homeowner tax burdens lower, it’s far too early to tell if it will be possible.
Growing the tax base to spread out the overall burden and encouraging residents to shop local to help shift taxes from property to sales have been two points Sladek has championed for years.
“This city is a great place to call home, we’re full of community pride, and have generous citizens that support each other,” Sladek said. “At the city, we’re working hard to maintain the quality of life that make people want to live here, move back here or relocate here I’m seeing signs of that every day.”
A College Station native, Sladek earned her bachelors in Political Science at Texas A&M University in 2001. Her MBA came in 2017 from the University of Texas at Tyler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.