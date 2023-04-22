City manager takes on blight

El Campo City Manager Courtney Sladek, left, listens as Mayor Chris Barbee, center, reads off the next agenda item at a recent council meeting. She, Barbee, City Attorney Ronny Collins, at right, and the rest of council are responsible for municipal ordinances, policies as well as how and on what budget dollars are spent throughout El Campo’s departments.

El Campo City Manager Courtney Sladek plans on finding a new police chief, fighting blight and working with other governmental entities in Wharton County.

Those goals were announced Thursday, just two days after city council met behind closed doors to conduct a routine annual review of Sladek’s performance.

