No Charges Filed, State Troopers Continue Investigation

Four people were killed Sunday night when their pickup smashed into a semi-truck trailer on U.S. 59 in Hillje.

The Louise semi-truck driver, 54-year-old Mark Hajovsky, was unharmed. No charges have been filed against Hajovsky although the Department of Public Safety has yet to close its investigation into the crash.

Four people were killed Sunday night when their pickup smashed into a semi-truck trailer on U.S. 59 in Hillje.

The Louise semi-truck driver, 54-year-old Mark Hajovsky, was unharmed. No charges have been filed against Hajovsky although the Department of Public Safety has yet to close its investigation into the crash.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.