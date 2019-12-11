No social media for the next four years is part of the punishment for a 17-year-old El Campo High School student whose April Fools joke about danger on the campus was taken very seriously.
Far more than the joke is now on Abraham Hernandez of 402 Ave. E in El Campo.
Standing before 329th District Court Judge Randy Clapp last week, Hernandez pleaded guilty to raising a false alarm.
The judge placed Hernandez on four years deferred probation, fined him $50 and ordered him to do 150 hours community service. Hernandez is now required to undergo a mental health evaluation, obtain counseling and enroll in a cognitive living skills program.
The teen posted a social media warning on Snap Chat April 1, showing a man wearing warm ups and a hoodie holding a gun and pointing it toward the camera, indicating danger at the high school.
Dozens reported it to the police department and ECISD campuses almost immediately.
ECHS staff quickly identified the image “to be a clip out of a video made by Ms. Waters (ECISD Superintendent Kelly Waters as part of a video showing efforts to prepare for campus threats). It was pretty evident what it was,” El Campo High School Assistant Principal Todd Fuechec said shortly after Hernandez’ arrest in April.
No one was actually in danger on the campus.
“When it comes to school, there’s not much they are going to let by anymore with everything that has gone on. Do something stupid, you suffer the consequences,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban told the newspaper at the time.
Hernandez had faced up to two years in jail for the supposed prank.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against him if he is able to complete all terms.
