Farmers and leaders of the agriculture community gathered in El Campo Friday to discuss updated policies and other issues affecting producers.
Gathered at Prasek’s Hillje Smokehouse, the group shared their insight with District 27 Congressman Michael Cloud (R) who served as the keynote speaker at the Texas A&M AgriLife 2020 Roundtable Discussion.
“We have bankers telling our children to get jobs outside of agriculture because there’s no future,” one attendee said.
“Even if you wanted to get into farming, the ceiling is so high and it costs so much to even get into the industry,” said another.
Discussion topics included the USMCA agreement and the Coronavirus.
“The USMCA was the biggest accomplishment we’ve (Congress) had this term,” Cloud said
In light of the coronavirus, especially in China, there were comments on the importance of becoming self-reliant not only in oil and gas, but in agriculture as well.
Lindsey Bowers, with United Ag echoed the sentiment stating “We (the U.S.) should never have to depend on other countries to feed our own people.”
Cloud gave an update on the passage of the USMCA and how it plays a role in the success of South Texas agriculture.
He also called for people to share their concerns.
“I want to get into the weeds on how to help, no pun intended,” Cloud said.
Community leaders brought up the difficulties of farming including the low price on commodities, competition with developing countries who are subsidized, and the overall increased cost of farming equipment, seed and labor.
