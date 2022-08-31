The competency trial of alleged killer Robert Allen Satterfield got under way Tuesday, one day after prospective jurors gathered in the 329th District Court.
With 350 summons issued, the court was expecting about 80 to appear Monday as the defense team argued that Wharton County residents would be incapable of providing their client with a fair trial.
“It’s heartening to see Wharton County residents prove they are capable of doing their civic duty,” El Campo Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree said Monday.
The ability to seat a fair and impartial jury was challenged by defense last week with the team requesting a change of venue in pre-trial motions based on Leader-News coverage.
Satterfield, present at the pre-trial motion, clothed in the standard orange togs of a county jail inmate, appeared to make no comment Thursday, however, the vast majority of his face was hidden behind a paper medical mask during the court hearing.
The trial now under way is not to determine whether Satterfield is guilty of the 2018 slayings of an Angleton family and their five-year-old child. Instead, it is a jury trial to determine if Satterfield is capable of assisting his defense team if the capital murder trial is held.
A gag order has been issued encompassing the prosecution, defense and law enforcement quashing much of the information typically forthcoming in a hearing.
Experts including psychologists are expected to testify as to Satterfield’s current mindset in the competency trial.
The competency hearing is tentatively scheduled to run through Friday, Sept. 2.
If Satterfield is found competent, the capital murder trial will get under way with jury selection starting Monday, Sept. 12 and running through Friday, Sept. 23, according to 329th District Judge Randy Clapp’s court calendar.
Arguments are tentatively set to get under way Monday, Oct. 17.
Satterfield stands accused of the June 13, 2018, murders of Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28, Maya Victoria Rivera, 24, and their five-year-old son Ray Shawn Hudson Jr., all of Angleton. No motive for the crime has been released.
Satterfield faces a possible death sentence if convicted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.