William (Bill) James Hodges
World War II
William James (Bill) Hodges was born Nov. 10, 1925 in Snyder to Johnny and Beulah Hodges and raised in DeLeon.
When Hodges was a young teenager, his father died. Then, in 1942 at age 17, Hodges joined the U.S. Army Air Corps.
When the Army found Hodges was not old enough to enlist, his mother signed a waiver allowing him to stay in.
Hodges was eventually assigned to 9th Troop Carrier Command attached to 82nd Airborne and trained as a paratrooper.
Following his military service, Hodges came to El Campo in 1950 as a pipeline welder and a year later met and married Velma Horton.
In 1974, he opened Hodges Welding supply. Bill and Velma continued to live in El Campo and raised four sons, Greg, Billy, David and Barry.
On Dec. 18, 2009, Bill died, but left behind a manuscript describing his World War II service. This article contains excerpts from that manuscript, used to tell his story in his own words and style.
During World War II, the 9th Troop Carrier Command was assigned to 9th Air Force based in England. It used C-47 and C-53 aircraft along with Waco Gliders to deliver troops, including paratroopers, medical and food supplies, and medical transport.
They flew in support of the D-Day invasion and continued operations throughout World War II’s European Campaign.
“We boarded the Queen Mary and landed oversees, in Grantham England. It was night when we landed and had the most God awfullest bombing raid you ever saw in your life, that night. That very night ... man, I tell you what! I thought Mama, what has your little boy got himself into here now.
“We got through this and we got through a gillion more bombing raids. While in Grantham, the 9th Troop Carrier Command were looking for volunteers to be paratroopers for this unit they organized. I thought ... hey, that sounds pretty dad-gummed fancy to me. It was gonna be attached to the 82nd Airborne. I thought, I think I will try some of that.
“I volunteered and they sent us to Ireland. I don’t know where in Ireland, but I know we were right on the Irish Sea.
“We didn’t go to town. We didn’t do anything for three months, but train ... We were in a glider unit and a paratrooper unit. We would go up in these planes and just circle.
“Before we’d do that, they’d have us leave all our pictures, identification and all our junk at headquarters. Then we’d go up and just circle. We’d circle sometimes two or three hours. They’d wake us up at one or two o’clock in the morning and we’d just circle in those planes. Then we’d land and go get our identifications the next morning and all this and everything, and everything would be okay.
“That went on for a good long while. Maybe not every night, but just every once in a while, They’d wake us up and have us do that. We trained for three months. We went back to Grantham, England. I don’t know just when I got back to Grantham, England but I do know what June 6, 1944 was.”
The night before beneath a full moon Skytrains headed southbound for Normandy. The 9th Air Force Troop Carrier was comprised of 1,115 crews in May.
Its C-47s dropped paratroopers from the 82nd and 101st Airborne divisions over Normandy starting at 1 a.m. on D-Day, June 6, 1944.
In its combat debut, the command used about 1,200 transports and 1,400 gliders. That day about 24,000 American and British soldiers were sent over despite heavy clouds and coastal fog.
Then there was the flak from German guns.
Approaching Drop Zone C, about four miles inland, the 435th Group had three planes blown apart within minutes. They were under heavy fire and 11 of the Troop Carrier Command groups lost 20 aircraft.
D-Day, June 6, 1944: “They woke us up. Same thing, you know ... well this is gonna be the same old crap ... I missed a night’s sleep.
“Next morning, they’re gonna expect us to do a bunch of junk and this and that. But this time, we didn’t circle, and we didn’t land. We knew after a little while that, you know ... things ... things weren’t gonna be the same that night.
“To, we headed to Normandy. To get under the aircraft guns, we weren’t but 500 to 700 feet high. It takes a parachute a good 300 to 350 feet to open. We weren’t but about 700 feet when we jumped.
“I guess we were maybe four to five miles from the beach when we landed. We were supposed to work/fight our way back to the beach and just kinda make a pocket. We were told to just take a place and secure it and then fight our way to the beach until we met the infantry, or whoever was coming from the other direction.
“Man, I tell you ... I just don’t even like to think about it ... but it was ... it was something ... it was something else.
“But I don’t know, the good Lord was with me and I never got a scratch, and everything went fine.
“We met our unit, I don’t know what infantry it was, but we stuck around. We were in combat not more than 14 days, then we went back to Nottingham, England. That was a good thing about our outfit, once you jumped and did your job. You did not stay in a location very long. We left them poor old boys. They stayed there during the whole dad-gummed thing.”
The U.S. National D-Day Memorial Foundation reports 2,499 Americans killed on D-Day along with 1,914 from the other Allied nations. The wounded has been estimated at about 10,000.
The next missions for Hodge’s group included Holland – Operation Market Garden.
Designed to end the war quickly, Operation Market Garden instead became labeled a disaster.
On Sunday, Sept. 17, 1944, the men of the 82nd Airborne were up before daylight, making final preparations for the jump.
A total of 480 C-47s from the 50th and 52 Troop Carrier Wings of the 9th Troop Carrier Command carried the paratroopers with their full loads of ammunition to Holland.
The paratroopers landed near the towns of Nijmegen and Grave, Holland and were soon locked in a furious firefight with the Germans. A stalemate followed that three days.
“I made four more combat jumps after Normandy, after D-Day. But routine ... mostly routine, just you know, nothing to brag about or nothing to talk about a whole lot except one of my jumps. Me and another guy, I knew him, but I didn’t know him well, until we got in a situation together, did a jump. This was in Holland.
“Over there, their power places [power supply plants] were enclosed with high rock fences and had real jagged glass on top of that rock. You didn’t jump up on that sucker. So, this guy and I did our jump and landed inside the walls of the power plant. It was an electric transformer type deal where they had their electricity. We landed right smack dab inside ....
“We could hear fighting going on ... firing and this and that. Germans talking and Americans talking and here we are trapped inside this wall and no way out without alerting the Germans.
“We stayed there, I don’t remember how long, but we stayed until we couldn’t hear anything but Americans talking outside ... So, we got the big old door open ... I don’t remember if we got it open or if somebody else got it open, but we got out anyway.
“As I, think about this now, I do believe that was the day I was supposed to get killed, but God put me in a safe place.
“I made five combat jumps while I was over there. I never did tell anybody that ... I just didn’t want to worry Mama. What she didn’t know, didn’t hurt her. I just didn’t want to worry her with it.
“During the war we took cover in fox holes. So, me and this guy Edwin Coffee from Kentucky, one of my real good friends had this fox hole.
“The U.S. fighter planes had aluminum gas tanks strapped in under the wings to use when they ran out of gas. When the tanks would go empty, they’d drop them. Coffee and I had us one of these empty fuel tanks halfway over our fox hole. I thought ... hey, we have us a dad-gummed good cave here.
“Coffee and I had been in our fox hole, but had gotten out and were standing beside it when all of a sudden ... the 88’s big German guns started going off, landing pretty close. So, we all take off heading for the rear just as hard as we can go.
“We turned around and looked, that gas tank we’d been under, was about 40 foot in the air! One of those shells had hit ... and it just put it in the air. Here again, God was looking after me.
“Another time, Coffee and I were standing talking. We had just taken this little old town and we were just standing and talking about things, and a dad-gummed sniper with a “burp gun” (firing 9mm pistol ammunition at 540 rounds per minute, making a Brrrrrrrrup sound until the clip was empty) cut down on us and he just tore Coffee in half, me standing right there.
“The closest he come to me, he cut my canteen belt smack off. I mean just smooth as you please. Didn’t touch me. So, here again, God was looking after me. But old Coffee, that was the end of him. It just cut him right in two.
“I just never talked about my Army days because I can tell you some of the dad-gummest things. I can tell you some things that people just won’t believe ... It wouldn’t have helped or hurt anybody so there’s just some things that you just don’t talk about.
“I talked about it more right now in this story than I ever have. Some of the things I don’t care about going back and thinking about. But it happened and I guess that’s just part of it, war, World War II. “
Commentary: Bill Hodges was 19 years old when he jumped into enemy territory on D-Day. It was his first jump and his first battle of the war.
Even in his later years, Hodges had no words to describe the fierce fighting he experienced during the invasion of Normandy.
These brave men charged forward with the love of their country and pure patriotism in their hearts changing the course of history and the war.
William James Hodges served his country with honor and loyalty. We thank him for his service and his patriotism to our country.
