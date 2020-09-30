Police are on the hunt for the suspect in an armed robbery at a North Mechanic convenience store and whoever is responsible for firing multiple shots on two El Campo Streets.
No one was harmed at the 3:30 a.m. robbery at Stripes, 2403 N. Mechanic, on Monday.
“A young Hispanic male came in and demanded money. He pulled up his shirt and showed a gun on his waistband,” El Campo Police Detective Jennifer Mican said Tuesday. “(The clerk) gave him the money and he took off.”
Early reports indicate there were no other customers in the store at the time of the robbery.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the El Campo police at 979-543-3363 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477.
Callers to the Crime Stoppers tip line do not have to give their names to qualify for a cash reward.
Shots fired on Marianette, Dunlap Streets
Two shots were fired in the 800 block of Marianette around 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, and less than an hour later, almost 20 shots were fired in the 800 block of Dunlap.
The two cases and the later recovery of several handguns appear to be linked, according to Mican.
“Charges are pending. There are going to be some arrests,” she said.
None of the shots appear to have hit a car or a vehicle.
“We’re not seeing anything that was struck. It was almost like it was just a threat,” Mican said, adding that the situation is still dangerous. “They are putting everyone in the neighborhood in jeopardy.”
Witnesses said they believed two suspects in a beige SUV were responsible for the first shooting and three suspects in a gray passenger car or SUV for the second.
The next day officers investigating suspicious vehicles in the 800 block of Marianette recovered several handguns along with ammunition from two passenger cars, one white and one brown.
Two people on the scene were arrested for unrelated warrants.
Look for updates in the next edition of the newspaper.
