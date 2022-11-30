Former Wharton County Sheriff’s deputy Calvin Pfeil died Tuesday in what appears to be a tragic accident.
“We received a 9-1-1 call here at the sheriff’s (office) at 6:20 a.m., the caller stated there was an accidental discharge of the firearm that had struck (Calvin Pfeil). There was a family member that was loading his rifle and there was an accidental discharge, the round went through a wall and struck Mr. Pfeil in the next room over,” Lavaca County Sheriff Micah Harmon said.
The incident occurred at a camp house around the 7000 block of CR 15, which is southeast of Hallettsville, off of FM 530.
Officials say the shooting was accidental.
“There’s no reason to believe that there was foul play involved, all the information given to us was corroborated by the deputies and it matched with the information. We have no reason to believe this was anything more than a tragic hunting accident,” Harmon said.
Pfeil was pronounced dead at the Lavaca Medical Center later that day.
As a Wharton County Sheriff’s deputy, Pfeil earned Jailer of the Year in 2018, the same year he retired. He had served as a deputy since 2006 and as a reserve deputy beginning in 1974.
Pfeil served his community on the City of El Campo’s volunteer municipal boards, both on the Building board, being selected in 1991, and on the Building Standards Commission, being selected in 2018.
Calvin, and his late wife Doris, were also involved in the feeding El Campoans their annual fall feasts as coordinators for the Community Wide Thanksgiving Dinner.
“Calvin Pfeil’s wife Doris, who passed away a few years ago, was irreplaceable. Calvin has been with me the whole 16 years,” New Life Assembly of God Pastor Danny Roberts said to the Leader-News in previous coverage.
He also served as District 9 director on the Wharton County Electric Cooperative board.
A member of the Knights of Columbus Council 2490, Pfeil and his family received the State Family of the Year Award in 2003.
“We escorted him back to El Campo, as a sign of respect to his family. He was a close personal friend, I had breakfast with him at least once a month. This is a big loss for the community and especially the public service community. We’re all one big family,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.