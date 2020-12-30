The positive sales tax returns in 2020 are far better than expected with all the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath.
The county’s return is 3.73 percent better than in 2019, he told commissioners during the last session.
“This is unbelievable in 2020,” Spenrath said of the $117,230 gain.
Wharton County has received sales tax rebates on purchases made through October 2020.
More good news could be on the way, he said, adding, “Usually the Christmas push is good for everyone, there are some positive things in 2020,” Spenrath said.
Delivered by the Texas State Comptroller’s Office, sales tax rebates are made based on the portion of sales tax charged by the city or county. Wharton County levies a half cent charge, for example, and the cities of El Campo and Wharton 1.5 cents of the total 8.25 percent sales tax paid.
Each city was doing well, Spenrath said.
East Bernard and El Campo are faring better than last year at 7.17 and 6.94 percent respectively. Wharton is “breaking even,” Spenrath said.
According to the Comptroller’s Office, tax sales dropped just .29 percent in 2020. It went from $2.312 million a year ago to $2.305 million this year.
