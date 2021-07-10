El Campo City Council will be talking trash Monday with the garbage collection contract topping the agenda.
Waste Connections, which currently picks up El Campo’s trash and brush, has clashed with council multiple times in the past several years, generally over lingering brush piles after major storms.
Slow brush pickup following Tropical Storm Bill in 2015 prompted council to send the company an ultimatum – pick up the brush or the contract will be canceled.
The city received bids from Texas Disposal Systems and Waste Connections with a variety of different options.
“The consultant will be present to provide his recommendation,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said, adding the recommendation is for Texas Disposal Systems.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
New Housing Development Coming?
The public will have a chance to speak for or against a new housing development planned near the pending Creekside Apartment near the intersection of South Street and the West Loop.
To proceed, developers need the zoning changed from general commercial to light commercial (from C-2 to C-1). Following the hearing, council will consider the merits of the proposed change.
“Both staff and the Planning & Zoning Commission recommend the rezoning,” Sladek said.
Introduction & Recommendation: Haily Ratcliff will be introduced as the new assistant city secretary and it will be brought to council’s attention the city’s earning of the Triple Crown Medallion from the Government Finance Officers Association for budget and audit work.
Police vehicles requested: With vehicle shortages anticipated next year, staff is requesting council buy a Dodge Charger for a police lieutenant and a Ford F-250 for Animal Control.
The proposed fiscal year 2022 budget calls for the purchase of both vehicles.
Other items: Charter Review Committee appointments are anticipated along with a closed door session on property.
“This concerns a potential project that would affect both real estate and economic development,” Sladek said.
Prior to the regular session, council will meet for a 3 p.m. training workshop on emergency management.
