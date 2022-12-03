It’s Starting To Feel Festive

The Dance Pizzazz float was the Grand Marshall of the El Campo Christmas Parade “Christmas Through The Decades” Thursday night. The float consists of a 50s theme as the participants led the way down North Mechanic street. There were 50 different floats that took part in the annual parade this year. If you missed the parade you can find a video from Thursday night on the Leader-News Facebook page.

Cheers, light and sirens filled the cool night air as thousands of El Campo residents and visitors came to enjoy the 35th annual Christmas Parade.

Fifty entries, covered in Christmas lights with most playing their preferred Christmas playlists, made their way around Evans Park and down Mechanic Street to the applause of children and adults alike.

