Cheers, light and sirens filled the cool night air as thousands of El Campo residents and visitors came to enjoy the 35th annual Christmas Parade.
Fifty entries, covered in Christmas lights with most playing their preferred Christmas playlists, made their way around Evans Park and down Mechanic Street to the applause of children and adults alike.
“The kids really like the equipment, horses and the music. We’ve been to a lot of the parades and this is the best around,” parade goer Katelyn Frick said.
“I like the big trucks,” Weylon Frick said.
It’s definitely a family affair, as parents and grandparents bring their children out to enjoy the festivities and cheer for passing floats with friends and family on them.
“We try and come out every year. We know about everyone in town, so we come out to watch the lights and the kids always love it. If the kids are having a good time, we’re having a good time,” attendees Robert and Joy Lopez said.
Bright lights are always a feature of the parade as floats shine with their Christmas string lights but youngsters also wave back at friends and family on top of floats with flashing swords and other lit up instruments.
This year, parade floats were themed “Christmas through the Decades” with one float decked out in a groovy 1960s design, complete with a circular peace sign on its’ backside. As well as a bevy of horseback riders wearing Victorian dress.
One entry that inspired interest from the crowd was a series of antique tractors, embellished with twinkling lights, making their way down the street with their riders waving to onlookers.
El Campo’s Christmas Parade has become a city staple with young parents sharing their childhood memories and making new ones their children.
“The kids look forward to it every year, it’s really a family outing for us, its a tradition,” holiday participant Stephanie Longoria said.
The parade lasted until a little after eight, and after Santa passed onlookers packed up their piles of blankets, pillows and at least one fire pit to keep the cold away.
