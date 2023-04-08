The developer of a 200-plus unit apartment project wants an extension of his planned development zoning agreement, a request the El Campo City Council will consider Monday.
Creekside Ranch, a gated community envisioned at the intersection of the West Loop and South Street, had hoped to be in construction now, with an opening in 2025.
Developer TriArc Real Estate Partners had to start work by May 10, however, to keep its agreement with the city intact.
“He (TriArc CEO Joseph Bramante) has requested an 18-month extension on the planned development zoning designation, otherwise it reverts back to original use,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
The $40 million development has 232 apartments and townhomes designed in phase one with a host of amenities including a lazy river and crawfish boiling station.
Leader-News efforts to contact TriArc were unsuccessful by press time.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday, April 10 in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time designated for citizen comments.
Other items before council include:
Introductions & proclamations: Mayor Chris Barbee is expected to declare April 9-15 as Telecommunications Week in El Campo. The week honors police, fire and EMS dispatchers for the job they do - often under pressure and, at times, when lives are on the line.
New city EMS and Public Works employees will also be introduced to council.
City Manager Review: Council will retire behind closed doors to do a routine annual evaluation of City Manager Courtney Sladek.
Sladek, formerly the El Campo city finance director, was promoted to the top administrative post effective May 1, 2019, replacing Mindi Snyder. She was originally hired by the city in September 2006 as an accounting analyst.
A College Station native, Sladek earned her bachelors in Political Science at Texas A&M University in 2001. Her MBA came in 2017 from the University of Texas at Tyler.
She left a post in Friendswood to come to El Campo having previously worked for the state of Texas and College Station.
