An El Campo man could spend the rest of his life in prison, punishment for stabbing his wife during a dispute.
David Samuel Flores, 28, of 1014 E. Calhoun won’t know until Sept. 3. Until then, he will be held in the Wharton County Jail.
Flores was found guilty in the 23rd District Court July 24 of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member, first-degree felony offense.
Facing up to five years to life in prison, Flores requested District Court Judge Ben Hardin determine his punishment rather than the jury.
The case against Flores started in the early morning hours of Nov. 8, 2018 when El Campo police were dispatched to a disturbance and possible stabbing.
El Campo EMS discovered Flores’ wife suffering from a stab wound to the stomach, but police discovered he had fled. Tracked down three hours later, police arrested Flores on the assault charge. The weapon was not recovered.
Flores’ wife was transported to Oak Bend Medical Center. There, she reportedly underwent surgery and was treated for the next 10 days.
During the trial, she opted to take the stand and testify against her husband.
District Attorney Dawn Allison said “her courage to confront the person who both married and maimed her (was remarkable). Without her testimony, we could not have gotten the victim the justice she deserved or held this man responsible.”
Allison also thanked the jurors who heard the case. “Their participation was essential to the resolution of this matter and they should be proud of their decision,” she said.
Flores was prosecuted by Allison and Assistant District Attorney Bryan Honeycutt. Attorney Mark Racer represented Flores.
On the day of his initial arrest, Flores was also booked on a parole violation warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.